Manchester, Sep 10 (PTI) The Indian cricket team on Saturday forfeited the fifth and final Test against England after senior players decided against taking the field following a fresh COVID-19 case in the contingent, ending the series 2-2 here.

The players had been on the edge after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID-19.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2021: Manchester Match Not Starting on Friday, Decision on Game To Be Taken After More Test Results Come In.

The players tested negative but with the 96-hour incubation period also factored in, they didn't want to risk testing positive and ending in 10-day quarantine according to BCCI sources.

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team and will instead forfeit the match," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Hard to See Afghanistan Playing WC, Says Australia Test Captain Tim Paine.

A COVID-related quarantine would have meant missing out on IPL matches, starting September 19.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," the ECB stated.

"We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)