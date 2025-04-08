Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) The Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) in Sriperumbudur has received the CIK-FIA Grade-1 certification, thus placing the facility among the elite karting circuits in the world.

The circuit, measuring 1.17 kms, is the longest karting track in India with a multiple track configuration suitable for competitive racing as well as corporate and leisure activities.

"Securing the licence is the culmination of months of designing, planning and efforts to develop a facility that conforms to global standards. The track layout has already received rave reviews about it being a driver's delight, given the mix of sharp turns, high-speed straights, and elevation changes," said Madras Motor Sports Club in a statement.

The track was highly appreciated by elite drivers like double Formula 1 World champion Mika Hakkinen who inaugurated the facility in September last year, and India's two F1 drivers, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, who, incidentally, played a role in designing of the track.

The licence, dated April 8, is valid for three years and certified that the track fulfilled “the conditions and safety standards laid down by the CIK-FIA for the running of kart races held under CIK-FIA rules”.

It was inspected by Willibald Zöttl, the CIK-FIA Technical Inspector for the Circuit and Safety Commissions.

The circuit is located within the premises of the Madras International Circuit which boasts of a FIA Grade 2 racing track.

