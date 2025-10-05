Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 5 (ANI): The second day of Water Polo and Artistic Swimming in the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025 witnessed India's Water Polo team lose 11-19 to Thailand at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Artistic Swimming, Uzbekistan's Khadicha Agzamova and Sabina Makhmudova secured the top spot in the Duet Technical and Thailand's Kantinan Adisaisiributr and Pongpimporn Pongsuwan triumphed in the Mixed Duet Technical, as per a press release from the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).

Also Read | Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In the Men's Group B clash, Thailand recorded a commanding 19-11 win over India. The opening quarter was evenly contested, but Thailand took control in the second and maintained their lead till the end. Captain Chompoosang Pattanit led from the front with five goals, while Ekchaona Watcharawarong added three. Kaewmanee Suteenan, Paedpeenong Jiramate, Maneejoun Phatsakorn, Komkai Tanakorn, and Chaniyom Phongsathon scored two apiece, and Sangthanapanich Phuriphong chipped in with one.

For India, Uday Uttekar top-scored with four goals, followed by Gaurav Sudhir and Bhagesh Jagdish with two each, while captain Ananthu Gireesh Subhadevi, Ashwinikumar Kunde, and Ankit Prasad added one each.

Also Read | Lille vs PSG Ligue 1 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Japan beat Uzbekistan 27-13 in Women's Group A. Kobayashi Maho was the standout performer for Japan with five goals, while captain Fukuda Shoka and Shironoshita Kaho added four each. Eguchi Seira scored three, with Shibata Kanade, Yamada Karin, Lowrkey Nina, Sobajima Sakura, and Sanda Yumeka contributing two apiece, and Bando Riko adding one.

For Uzbekistan, Gavashelashvili Elena top-scored with four goals, followed by Fomicheva Polina, Khusniyabonu Abdullaev, and Andriyakhina Sofiya with two each. Captain Yusupova Khilola, Mtazaeva Komila, and Talina Sofiya added one goal apiece.

China delivered a stunning performance to beat Hong Kong 28-2 in Women's Group B. Guo Chenghong led the way with seven goals, while Shi Jingjiarong scored five. Zhang Qishuo, Hav Wen, and Liu Yan netted three each, with Li Linyun and Zhu Yajing scoring twice. Li Peiyang, Wang Xin, and Li Jianyu added one goal apiece. For Hong Kong, Ng Hau Laam and Lau Kwan Ling found the net once each.

In Men's Group B, Kazakhstan Beat Japan by 14 - 12. Akhmetov Ruslan top-scored with four goals, while Shmider Alexey and captain Shonzhigitov Sultan scored three each. Verdesh Yulian netted two, and Nedokontsev Lgor and Bobrovskiy Mstislav scored one apiece. For Japan, captain Ura Enishi, Lowery Jun, and Matsuno Ryosuke bagged three goals each, with Moriya Yuki scoring two and Yamamoto Ryotaro adding one.

Iran continued their strong run with a 22-10 win over Hong Kong in Men's Group B. Shams Arman led the scoring with four goals, followed by Mehrikohneshahri Alireza and Adham Mersad with three each. Aghaei Karim Omid, Jalilpour Mirreza, and Sadrnia Seyederfan struck twice, while Behzadsabouri Farbood, Iranpourtari Ashkan, captain Yazdankhah Mehndi, Ghavidelhajiagha Amin, and Borghei Farbod scored once each. For Hong Kong, captain Cheng Hei Man and Cheng Hei Chun top-scored with three goals, while Ching Tsz Shun, Choi Hin Kit, and Chan Leong Medwin added one each.

Medals

-Artistic Swimming

Duet TechnicalUzbekistan (Khadicha Agzamova, Sabina Makhmudova) 240.5808China (Siyi Chen, Yutong Jiang) 233.8316China (Ziruo Yang, Ziruo Yang) 217.7400

Mixed Duet TechnicalThailand (Kantinan Adisaisiributr, Pongpimporn Pongsuwan) 187.7383Kazakhstan (Eduard Kim, Karina MAGRUPOVA) 180.2450Kazakhstan (Yasmina ISLAMOVA, Aldiyar RAMAZANOV) 176.5642. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)