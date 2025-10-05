Juventus have drawn their last two games in the Italian Serie A and welcome league leaders AC Milan at the Allianz Arena next which will be a tough test for them. Manager Igor Tudor will want his squad to stay relevant in the title race with a headline grabbing win. Milan are heading into this fixture on the back of a massive win over defending champions Napoli and they know another win over a direct rival will consolidate their place at the top. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

Juventus are missing Juan Cabal and Fabio Miretti in this game but Gleison Bremer and Khephren Thuram are all set to mark their return to the matchday squad. Dusan Vlahovic is the pick for the central striker role with Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao as the attacking midfielders. Manuel Locatelli is the heartbeat of this team in midfield and contributes massively in defence and in attack.

Luka Modric has been like a breath of fresh air for AC Milan and his ability to dictate the tempo of the game makes him special. Christian Pulisic has caused a lot of problem for the opposition defence and his partnership with Santiago Gimenez will be crucial. Rafael Leao is back training with the team and should play some part in this tie. Pervis Estupinan is suspended following his red card in the last game for Milan.

Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Date Monday, October 5 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Stadium, Torino, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast, Streaming Available

When is Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Juventus will clash with AC Milan in a big game in the Serie A 2025-26 on Monday, October 6. The Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A 2025-26 match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples and it will start at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Juventus vs AC Milan Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. The Napoli vs Genoa live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Juventus vs AC Milan highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. It will be a game featuring chances at both the ends right from the onset and could likely end in a 2-2 draw.

