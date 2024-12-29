Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday told Mutyala, father of India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, that his sacrifices have helped the nation unearth "a gem in cricket."

The 21-year-old Reddy's remarkable maiden Test century against Australia helped India keep the first-innings deficit to 105 runs, which could have been in excess of 200 after the visitors were reduced to 221 for seven in reply to the hosts' 474 at one stage.

“You know about the big sacrifices he made (in Nitish's journey) and because of you I have tears in my eyes. India has found a gem in cricket because of you," said Gavaskar in a voice subdued by emotions.

Nitish's mother, who too was emotional, told Gavaskar that she was still not able to believe that her son was playing at such a big venue and produced such a “big innings”.

Mutyala, who battled a sea of emotions on Saturday as his son produced a doughty hundred to keep India in the contest, thanked everyone and touched Gavaskar's feet as a mark of respect.

Earlier, former Indian coach Ravi Shastri too had said that he had tears in eyes watching Reddy's gritty knock.

Coming in at No. 8, Reddy was eventually dismissed for 114 off 189 balls with 11 fours and a six on Day Four morning.

“More importantly, the way he batted, showcasing his talent and discipline, which is why you and Irfan were speaking (while commentating),” Shastri told Star Sports.

“I was tongue-tied and I had tears in my eyes. I don't get tears (of joy) in my eyes that easily. I enjoyed watching (Reddy's innings) yesterday,” he added. 7/21/2024

