India's spearhead Jasprit Burmah achieved a landmark moment in Test cricket when the pacer became only the sixth Indian speedster to claim 200 red-ball wickets. Bumrah achieved this personal milestone during the ongoing IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 on Day 4 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground dismissing Australian in-form batter Travis Head. He picked up another wicket in same over taking his tally to 201 wickets. Sam Konstas Wicket Video: Watch Jasprit Bumrah Castle Youngster With Sensational Delivery During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Bumrah, who made his debut in 2018, has left a lasting impact in his short career already, having claimed five-wicket hauls in all SENA countries, which total 10 out of his 12. Bumrah is undergoing his best form in Test cricket, having already claimed 69 wickets in 2024 alone, which is the most for him in a calendar year.

The 31-year-old is known for his unique action, which has often gotten the better of every batter time and again in Test cricket. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Bumrah has already taken 29 wickets, which is the most in the series, with the second-best being Pat Cummins, who sits on 17. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: Jasprit Bumrah Reflects on Bowling Performance Against Australia Debutant Sam Konstas, Says ‘I Could Have Got Him out 6–7 Times in First 2 Overs’.

In 44* Tests, Bumrah now has claimed 201 wickets, at an extraordinary average of 19.56 with an astounding economy of 2.75. Bumrah's spell in the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 provided India a chance to win the match and retain BGT. While the match is still in progress, star pacer will aim for another five-wicket haul against Australia.

(*Ongoing)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).