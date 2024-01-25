Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) England were 215 for eight at tea against India on the opening day of the first Test here on Thursday.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat first.

Stokes (43 batting) and Mark Wood were batting on 43 and 7 respectively at the break.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets, while there were two wickets apiece for Axar Patel and R Ashwin.

Brief Scores:

England: 215/8 in 59 overs (Ben Stokes 43 batting; Ravindra Jadeja 3/75).

