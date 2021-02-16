Chennai, Feb 16 (PTI) Indian spinners got rid of four batsmen, including dangerous Ben Stokes, in the opening session to leave England struggling at 116 for seven at lunch on day four of the second Test here on Tuesday.

In pursuit of an improbable 482-run target on a difficult pitch, England began at the overnight score of 53 for three but their batsmen struggled to counter the spin challenge posed by the home bowlers.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin first sent back Dan Lawrence (26) and then removed Stokes (8) to add to the misery of the visitors.

Axar Patel enticed a lofted sweep from Ollie Pope (12), who was caught by Ishant Sharma. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav got his first wicket when he had Ben Foakes (2) caught by Patel.

Skipper Joe Root (33 batting) kept one end tight.

Brief Scores:

India: 329 and 286 all out in 86.5 overs.

England: 134 and 116/7 in 48.3 overs (Joe Root 33 batting, D Lawrence 26; R Ashwin 3/42, Axar Patel 3/41).

