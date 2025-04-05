Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) India must deal with the education of its football trainers and assess the ambitions of young players in order to progress in the sport, feels Brazil's 2002 World Cup winner Jose Edmilson.

Edmilson is among a host of star players of the past from Real Madrid and FC Barcelona who will play in a 'Legends Faceoff' at the DY Patil Stadium here on Sunday.

Among those who will be seen in action are Carlos Puyol, Luis Figo, Xavi, Javier Saviola, Rivaldo, Fernando Morientes, Michael Owen and many more.

“There are a lot of matters to deal with before having to get the technique to be a good football player. India has to deal with education in trainers and also checking the kids' ambitions,” Edmilson told a media conference here ahead of the match.

“Because, before creating a good player, they have to create a good man, and that's very important. In a lot of places, kids dream about becoming players. But there are a lot of society problems that have to be solved before that,” the former Brazilian player said via a translator.

Pepe said his Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was a tougher player to deal with as a defender when compared with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi.

"I have to say Cristiano Ronaldo because I train with him. I know how difficult it is (to deal with him), so I have to choose him. Also, I have always had him as a team-mate,” Pepe said via the translator.

“In the last years of my career, I have been able to face him in the Champions League. I choose Cristiano because he has been a footballer who has fought and has given a lot to Real Madrid. He has given a lot to Manchester United, Juventus, the Portuguese national team.

“He has always won a lot of matches. I know what (it is like) training with him. He has worked very hard,” Pepe added.

He said a defender's job is always difficult as they are the ones reacting to the moves made by the forwards.

“Before the game, I used to study the forwards a lot so that I can be on the same level as them. I think that the forwards always have an advantage over the defenders,” he said.

“The defenders always have to react to the actions of the forwards so I studied the forwards a lot so that I can be on the same level as them,” he added.

Argentine Saviola, who has played for both Real Madrid and Barcelona, said he was excited with the opportunity to play in front of the Indian fans.

“The opportunity to bring this rivalry to Indian fans, who've followed our careers from afar, is very emotional. Even though I am no longer a professional, I am never away from football. I hope this match inspires a whole new generation of Indian footballers and dreamers,” he said.

“Whenever Real Madrid faces Barcelona, there's always competitiveness. Football is fundamentally about teamwork, dedication, and sacrifice,” said former Spain national team player Morientes.

