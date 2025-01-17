New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was left disappointed after her gallant fight ended in a narrow loss to Paris bronze medallist Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in the women's singles quarterfinal at the India Open Super 750 here on Friday.

Sindhu, a former champion, fought back strongly after a one-sided opening game loss but faltered in the decider, going down 9-21, 21-19, 17-21 in a gripping 62-minute contest.

"It is sad definitely that I lost in the third set after fighting so hard but I think the game is such. I have to obviously come back stronger but at that point I would say anybody would have got that point or lost that point," Sindhu told reporters.

"There were long rallies. I have to be more consistent and keep the shuttle in the court. But sometimes it happens. In the second and third set, I was not leaving the drops or half smashes or the cut drops. And I was prepared for it. But first game I wasn't comfortable, there were easy mistakes."

Tunjung dominated early using her delectable drops to good use to race to an 11-4 lead at the break. With Sindhu struggling with her strokes, it was all over too soon.

The Indonesian grabbed a 6-2 lead after the change of sides, but Sindhu fought back, levelling at 9-9 with Tunjung erring repeatedly. A wide shot from Tunjung gave Sindhu a one-point advantage at the break.

Sindhu's attacking play, featuring powerful smashes, helped her reach 14-10, but Tunjung fought back, tying the score at 14-14. A pumped-up Sindhu then regained her composure, clinching two game points before Tunjung hit into the net, allowing Sindhu to take the first game 21-19.

In the decider, Tunjung raced to a 10-8 lead, with both players exchanging intense rallies. Sindhu, however, erased the deficit quickly after the break and kept the pressure on her opponent. Tunjung moved to 17-14, but Sindhu responded, drawing parity with a drop and a net shot winner.

Tunjung, however, secured three match points and despite Sindhu's best efforts, sealed the match with a cross-court winner.

