One of the biggest rivalries in the cricketing world, The Ashes is back, with the battle starting with Australia Women taking on England Women on home turf. The Women's Ashes between Australia and England is different, where the outcome of the series is decided on a points system, which includes ODIs, T20Is, and Tests, a format that was introduced in 2013. England’s Squad for Women’s Ashes 2025 Announced: Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Freya Kamp, Linsey Smith Named; Heather Knight To Lead.

For Women's Ashes 2025, England are touring Australia and will play three One-Day Internationals, as many T20 Internationals, and One Test between January 12 and January 30. The tour will commence with the ODIs, then T20Is, and finish off in style with a one-off Test. A Test win is worth four, in case of a draw, two points are awarded to each team. A win in white-ball matches are valued at two points.

Australia Women have started well in the Women's Ashes 2025, winning all three ODIs, including a low-scoring encounter in the second AUS-W vs ENG-W ODI 2025. Alana King has been a stand-out performer across both sides, where the spinner has been the difference maker. England will need to make a solid comeback in the T20Is if they want to stay alive in the Women's Ashes 2025.

Team Matches W L N/R Tie P Australia Women 3 3 0 - - 6 England Women 3 0 3 - - 0

(Updated after AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI )

(Abbreviations: Pos-Position, P-Played, W-Win, L-Loss, N/R- No-Result, T- Tie, Pts - Points)

Australia are current holders of Women's Ashes, having drawn the last 2023 series, and have been holding on to the trophy since 2015, despite clinching only the Test and losing both ODIs and T20Is against England Women on British Shores, they won due to have more points.

Out of 49 AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes matches since the introduction of the points system, 25 have been won by Australia Women, England Women have won 18, while four have ended in draws.

