Providence (Guyana), Aug 6 (PTI) India skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against hosts West Indies in the second T20I here on Sunday.

India have made one change with Ravi Bishnoi coming in for Kuldeep Yadav, who got hit on the hand on Saturday, while West Indies are fielding an unchanged side.

West Indies lead the five-match series 1-0.

Teams:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.

