After two grinding series in the Test and ODI format between India and West Indies, the two opponents are currently engaged in the T20I series. The five match series has West Indies leading it by now with the margin of 1-0 after their win in the 1st T20I played in Trinidad. It was an encouraging and morale boosting victory for the Caribbeans as they lead in the tour for the first time. For India it was a shock loss. They got lost midway through the chase and ended up way ahead of the finishing line. The batting didn't turn up at all and the bowling also conceded more than what they expected on a slow and spin-friendly pitch. India will be much more prepared as they enter the 2nd T20I with clarity in their mind. IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2023: India Aim for Better Showing in the Batting Department for Bouncing Back Against West Indies.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma rested, Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian Cricket team in the T20Is. Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar were the debutants in the first game and both had a good outing, specially Tilak, who played some remarkable shots and proved that he belonged at this level. Mukesh was economical at the death. The senior members were the ones who would be under the spotlight here, specially the likes of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who has shown tremendous performance in the IPL. Sanju Samson suffered an unfortunate runout with India looking tentative overall and trying to play safe.

India are currently preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 which is set to be hosted in the Carribean Islands alongside USA through this series. Hardik Pandya, currently the Indian skipper admitted this in the 1st T20 and they will want the same team to get as much gametime behind them as possible. West Indies, on the other hand will look at their batting mainstays Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer and will also try to add another spinner alongside Akeal Hosein to stranglehold the Indian middle order. IND vs WI, 1st T20I 2023: Losing Wickets in a Row Cost Us The Match, Says Skipper Hardik Pandya.

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd