Mirpur Jul 9 (PTI) India won the toss and opted to bowl in the first women's T20 International against Bangladesh, here on Sunday.

Rookie left-arm spinner Anusha Bareddy and southpaw Minnu Mani will be making their international debuts.

Teams

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), Salma Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Marufa Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Shathi Rani, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya.

