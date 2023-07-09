England have a golden opportunity to win the third Ashes Test at Headingley with the side needing 224 runs to win on the fourth day. The hosts have all the wickets in hand but we have seen how difficult it is to bat as the game has progressed which should keep Australia in the hunt. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have had a massive impact on the game so far England and the duo cleaned up the Australian lower middle order rather easily again. Travis Head scored a crucial 77 for the visitors which helped them reach a respectable total on board. An interesting day of play awaits us which could have a significant impact on the series. England versus Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 PM IST. Australia's Travis Head Completes 5,000 International Cricket Runs, Achieves Feat During Day Three of Ashes 2023 3rd Test.

Ben Duckett has flashed outside his off stump on a few occasions in the second innings but the risk has paid off with the opener scoring at a healthy rate. The two openers will have to negate the swing prevalent in the first two hours. England need to get as close to the target as possible without losing a wicket in order to the Australians under tremendous pressure.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have bowled well without much luck so far. Their ability to swing the new ball makes them a threat. But the others like Scott Boland Todd Murphy will have to support the frontline bowlers and try and keep a lid on the scoring chart. Australian skipper Pat Cummins will have to rotate the bowlers well today while hoping for some rains. England will be able to get these runs but not before losing some wickets and making the game interesting.

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Australia will lock horns with England in the high-voltage 3rd Test of the Ashes 2023. The ENG vs AUS 3rd Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Headingley, Leeds. ‘His Issue Is He Goes So Hard at the Ball’, Says Former England Cricketer Mark Butcher After Stuart Broad Claims David Warner Once Again.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test 2023?

The England vs Australia Ashes 3rd Test will be broadcasted in India by Sony Sports Network in India as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test 2023?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 3rd Test Day 4 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access Ashes 3rd Test 2023.

