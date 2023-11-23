Visakhapatnam, Nov 23 (PTI) India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Thursday.

India are playing two spinners in Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi, leaving out Washington Sundar. Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna form the three-pronged pace attack..

Australia skipper Matthew Wade has rested Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Travis Head, who were part of the ODI World Cup-winning side.

Teams:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(wk/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha. PTI SSC

