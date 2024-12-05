Adelaide [Australia], December 5 (ANI): India is set to face Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide on Friday, a Pink-ball Test match. Despite a comprehensive 295-run victory in the first Test, India faces a few uncertainties going into the second match. Notably, India was bowled out for just 36 runs in their previous day-night Test in Adelaide in 2020.

Captain Rohit Sharma and top-order batter Shubman Gill will return to the side, with Gill recovering from an injury sustained during the first Test and Rohit rejoining after being at home. Rohit confirmed that KL Rahul will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who impressed with a brilliant 161. Rahul's brilliant 77 in the second innings, coupled with Jaiswal, resulted in a 201-run opening stand in the first Test at Perth.

In a pre-match press conference, Rohit Sharma expressed confidence in Rahul's place as an opener due to his performance outside India. He acknowledged that while the decision was personally challenging, it was straightforward for the team's success.

"We want results, we want success and those two guys at the top just looking at this one Test match, they batted brilliantly. I was at home with my newborn in my arms and I was watching how KL batted, it was brilliant to watch, to be honest, and I felt that there was no need to change that now maybe in the future things will be different, I don't know. Based on what happened and what KL has shown outside of India, he probably deserves that place at this point in time and you know it is something that has given us success in the first Test to have that big partnership with Jaiswal on the other side... So it was actually pretty simple for me, but personally not easy but for the team. Yeah, it made a lot of sense," Rohit said.

"He'll be opening the batting; I'll bat somewhere in the middle," Rohit Sharma was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Rohit will slot into the middle order, aiming to bolster the batting lineup.

Australia's lineup is also dealing with changes due to Josh Hazlewood's side injury, with Scott Boland set to replace him. Additionally, there are concerns over the batting productivity and Mitchell Marsh's bowling workload, though he is expected to bowl in Adelaide.

Australia has experienced a mixed run, losing two of their last five Tests, whereas India has secured two wins in the same period, including a victory over Australia. Australian captain Pat Cummins, who had a managed build-up to the series with limited game time, will need to be at his best in the absence of Hazlewood. Despite a modest performance in Perth, Cummins remains confident in his rhythm and preparation.

"Was reasonably happy with how I bowled, felt like it came out alright," Cummins said, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"Overall pretty happy with the rhythm," he added.

The return of Rohit Sharma brings an interesting dynamic to the batting order, with Rahul and Jaiswal set to open. Questions about Rohit's recent form, with a top score of 52 in his last ten innings, add to the intrigue. Jasprit Bumrah's effective leadership in Perth has added another layer to the team's composition. Rohit's highest Test score in Australia, an unbeaten 63 at the MCG, came at No. 6.

The Aussies have announced their eleven and their sole change is Boland for the injured Hazlewood, marking Boland's first home Test in two years. He boasts an impressive record in day-night Tests, with seven wickets at an average of 13.71 in two matches.

India's batting order is expected to see Gill at No. 3, Virat Kohli at No. 4, and Rohit potentially at No. 5, ahead of Rishabh Pant. Washington Sundar's batting capabilities might see him preferred over Ravichandran Ashwin, despite Ashwin's strong record in Adelaide. Allrounder Nitesh Kumar Reddy is also likely to retain his place in the team.

The upcoming Test promises an intriguing contest as both teams look to navigate their respective challenges and secure a crucial win in the series.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitesh Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

