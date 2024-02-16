India reached 388/7 in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the third Test against England here on Friday. Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Dhruv Jurel were batting on 25 and 31 respectively at the break. India resumed the second day's play on their overnight score of 326/5 with Ravindra Jadeja and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav at the crease. Ravi Shastri Goofs-up During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Live Commentary, Calls Sarfaraz Khan’s Wife As His Mother (Watch Video).

Both Jadeja and Kuldeep, however, got out at the start of the day with Joe Root and James Anderson accounting for the two wickets.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 388/7 in 113 overs (Rohit Sharma 131, Ravindra Jadeja 112 Sarfaraj Khan 62; Mark Wood 3/95).

