Roseau (Dominica), Jul 14 (PTI) India reached 400 for four at lunch against the West Indies on the third day of the opening Test here on Friday.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were batting on 72 and 21, respectively, when lunch was called at Windsor Park.

Also Read | MLC 2023 Free Live Streaming Online, Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of SEO vs WAF Cricket Match on Sports 18.

The Indians resumed the day at 312 for two with overnight centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kohli in the middle. Debutant Jaiswal finally got out for 171 off 387 balls.

Brief scores:

Also Read | Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Unveiling Event: Shakira, Bad Bunny and Maluma to Perform at Argentina Footballer’s Presentation in MLS: Report.

West Indies 1st Innings: 150 all out in 64.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/60, Ravindra Jadeja 3/26)

India 1st Innings: 400 for 4 in 142 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 72 batting).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)