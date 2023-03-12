Ahmedabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Virat Kohli struck his first Test century in more than three years as India reached 475 for five at tea on day four of the fourth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy here on Sunday.

Kohli was unbeaten on 135 (291 balls; 10x4) alongside Axar Patel (38 not out; 75 balls, 3x4, 1x6). At the break, India trailed Australia by just eight runs.

Brief Scores

Australia first innings: 480 all out in 167.2 overs.

India first innings 475 for five; 158 overs (Virat Kohli 135 batting, Shubman Gill 128, Cheteshwar Pujara 42; Todd Murphy 2/86, Nathan Lyon 2/124, Matthew Kuhnemann 1/71).

