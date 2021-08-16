London, Aug 16 (PTI) England were 67 for four at tea, chasing 272 against India on day five of the second Test here on Monday.

Joe Root was standing in India's way on 33 while Ishant Sharma trapped Jonny Bairstow at the stroke of tea.

Also Read | Barcelona President Joan Laporta Reveals Club's Debts, Criticizes Josep Bartomeu for His Letter 'Full of Lies'.

India's long tail wagged as Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run stand before the declaration came shortly after lunch.

Resuming the day at 181 for six, India lost Rishabh Pant early but Shami (56 not out) and Bumrah (34 not out) produced a sensational stand to defy the hosts.

Also Read | Twitterati React to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's Batting Performance on Final Day of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

It was Shami's second fifty in international cricket.

Brief scores:

India: 364 all out and 298/8 in 109.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammad Shami 56 not out; Mark Wood 3/51)

England 1st innings: 391 all out and 67/4 in 22 overs (Joe Root 33 batting; Ishant Sharma 2/6). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)