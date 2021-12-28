Centurion, Dec 28 (PTI) South Africa were 109 for five in their first innings at tea on day three of the first Test after bowling out India for 327 here on Tuesday.

Quinton de Kock (34) and Temba Bavuma (32 batting) steadied the South Africa innings after India reduced the hosts to 32 for four.

De Kock played one on to his stumps off Shardul Thakur towards the end of session after sharing a 72-run stand with Bavuma.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India with two wickets.

Earlier, India lost seven wickets for 55 runs in the opening session to be all out for 327.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 327 all out in 105.3 overs (K L Rahul 123, Mayank Agarwal 60; Lungi Ngidi 6/72, Kagiso Rabada 3/72).

South Africa 1st innings: 109/5 in 38 overs (Quinton de Kock 34, Temba Bavuma 32 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 1/12, Mohammad Shami 2/16).

