Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United travelled to James Park last night as they were about to take on Newcastle in EPL 2021-22 match. The match ended with a 1-1 draw but this one incident about Cristiano Ronaldo is making rounds on social media. So the fans who had come to watch the proceedings of the game decided to have some fun with Ronaldo who was busy with shooting drills. The moment CR7 would miss out on a shot, they would jeer at him. Now, Ronaldo obviously heard the same. Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes Red Card After His Rash Tackle on Ryan Fraser During Newcastle vs Manchester United, EPL 2021-22 Match (Watch Video).

So the moment CR7 was successful in banging the net, he cupped his ears to the section of the fans who were jeering for him. The incident is making rounds on social media and the video is catching up on the trends. Ronaldo had quite a frustrating outing last night and was also in the news for his ugly challenge on Ryan Fraser, Newcastle midfielder. For now, check out the video of the incident below.

Video:

About the tackle, Ronaldo was given a yellow card and the fans wondered if it was his star power that helped him escape the red card. Edinson Cavani scored a goal last night which happened to be an equaliser. Manchester United, for now, occupies the seventh position on the EPL 2021-22 points table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2021 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).