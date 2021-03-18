Ahmedabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Invited to bat, India posted 185 for eight against England in the fourth T20 International here on Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the home team with a 31-ball 57 while Shreyas Iyer blazed away to 37 off 18 deliveries.

England lead the five-match series 2-1.

Brief scores:

India: 185/8 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 57, Shreyas Iyer 37; Jofra Archer 4/33). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)