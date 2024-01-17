Bengaluru, Jan 17 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma smashed his way to a fifth T20I hundred as India staged a remarkable recovery to score 212 for four against Afghanistan in the third and final match here on Wednesday.

Rohit struck an unbeaten 69-ball 121 while Rinku Singh made 69 off 39 deliveries, powering India after they were reeling at 22 for four in the fifth over.

Also Read | Shamar Joseph Becomes 23rd Men’s Player To Claim Wicket On Opening Delivery in Tests, Accounts for Steve Smith During AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 Day 1 (Watch Video).

Fareed Ahmad Malik was the most successful bowler for Afghanistan, ending with excellent figures of 3/20, even as his colleagues were taken to the task by Rohit and Rinku.

India won the first two matches convincingly to seal the three-match series.

Also Read | Is India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I 2024 Cricket Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Brief scores:

India: 212/4 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 121 not out, Rinku Singh 69 not out; Fareed Ahmad Malik 3/20). PTI BS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)