Visakhapatnam, Feb 4 (PTI) Shubman Gill scored a fine century to help India set a 399-run target for England to win on day three of the second Test here on Sunday.

Gill returned to form, scoring a timely 104 off 147 deliveries.

All-rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (29) pitched in with handy knocks before India were bowled out for 255 in their second innings.

Gill and Axar stitched an 89-run partnership before Ashwin hit two fours and a six to help India swell their lead.

Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley picked up four wickets for the visitors, who lead the five match series 1-0.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 396 all out

England 1st innings: 253 all out

India 2nd innings: 255 all out in 78.3 overs (Shubman Gill 104, Axar Patel 45; Tom Hartley 4/77, Rehan Ahmed 3/88).

