Chelsea’s faltering English premier league campaign took a turn for the worse with a 4-1 demolition at the hands of Liverpool in their previous match. The defeat left the Blues struggling at tenth in the points table and their outside chances of making it to the Champions League next season now look done and dusted. Considering Chelsea play Liverpool in the finals of the Carabao Cup later this month, the management will be even more worried about their toothless display against a top side. They will be eager to return to winning ways though as Wolves come visiting the Stamford Bridge. Opponents Wolves played out a thrilling game against Manchester United recently, where in they were left heartbroken after conceding a stoppage-time winner. Chelsea versus Wolves will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Everton 2–2 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2023–24: Toffees Fights Back Late To Draw With Spurs After Richarlison Nets Twice Against Former Club.

Levi Colwill, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez and Trevoh Chalobah are the players missing out for Chelsea. Nicolas Jackson is set to lead the attack with the mercurial Christopher Nkunku behind him as a playmaker. Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling slot in on the wings with Enzo Fernandez pulling the strings in midfield.

Wolves are missing Hwang Hee-chan and Boubacar Traore for this contest as they are away representing their nation. Jose Sa in goal produced a brilliant performance against Manchester United and he will need to be at his best again. Pablo Sarabia and Pedro Neto will be tasked with creating the chances for the visitors while Matheus Cunha leads the line as the no 9. Former Manchester United Midfielder Marouane Fellaini Retiring From Football After 18-Year Career.

When is Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Chelsea are set to take on Wolves in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 4. The Chelsea vs Wolves match will be played at Stamford Bridge, London and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Wolves match on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV channels. For Chelsea vs Wolves live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Wolvesm, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Wolves football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea are on a four-game winning streak at home, the first time they have managed this since 2020. Expect them to secure another win here.

