Hampshire [UK], June 18 (ANI): India and Mumbai Indians' explosive batter Tilak Varma has joined Hampshire for four County Championship matches, beginning with Rose and Crown's away clash with Essex.

On Wednesday, Hampshire announced the arrival of Tilak in a press release that read, "Young Indian batting talent Tilak Varma has joined Hampshire for four County Championship matches. The 22-year-old from Hyderabad will be available for Hampshire men's next four fixtures in the Rothesay County Championship, starting with the Rose and Crown's away clash with Essex."

Tilak has featured for India 29 times, 25 of those have been in T20Is, during which he has amassed 749 runs laced with two centuries, which came in successive innings against South Africa in November 2024, and three fifties, which feature a 72* against England at the start of the year.

"It's fantastic to have Tilak available for the next four County Championship matches. He's an exciting talent who has already made a big impact on the international stage and in the IPL, and we look forward to seeing what he can do for Hampshire this summer," Giles White, Director of Cricket, said in a press release by Hampshire.

Tilak is famously known for his exploits in the shortest format of cricket, especially for the five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, in the Indian Premier League. He has yielded 1499 runs for the franchise in 54 matches, with eight fifties at an average of 37.47 and a strike rate of 144.41.

In red ball cricket, the left-handed Varma has played 18 First-Class matches and represented India A in the Duleep Trophy and played two matches against England Lions in early 2024. The young southpaw boasts 1204 runs with five centuries and four fifties at an average of 50.16.

Hampshire currently occupies seventh place in the Rothesay County Championship Division One. They recorded their best finish in the competition since 2005 last summer when the club finished as runners-up. (ANI)

