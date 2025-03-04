New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A total of 16 countries will participate in the second Asian Yogasana Championship, scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here from March 29 to 31.

The championship, being organised in collaboration with the Sports Ministry and Yogasana Bharat, aims to showcase Yogasana at the international level while embracing its rich heritage and deep-rooted cultural significance.

Also Read | SA vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Heinrich Klaasen Shrugs Off Travel Chaos As South Africa Eye Final Spot.

The event, being supported by the Olympic Council of Asia, World Yogasana, Asian Yogasana and Yogasana Indraprastha, will also help create a roadmap towards inclusion of the discipline in the Olympic curriculum.

"India, the birthplace of yoga, is honoured to host the 2nd Asian Yogasana Championship. This event is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of our ancient wisdom evolving into a modern competitive sport," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a release.

Also Read | IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket Fans in Varanasi Offer Prayers for India's Win Against Australia in Semi-Final (Watch Video).

"We are committed to making Yogasana a global sporting discipline, and this championship is a significant step toward that goal. Through this event, we will showcase not just the athleticism of Yogasanas but also its power to transform lives, both physically and mentally."

Asian Yogasana president Sanjay Malpani emphasised the championship's impact, saying, "The Yogasana Championship is a defining moment in our mission to establish Yogasanas as a globally-recognised sport. We are witnessing the fusion of tradition with modern athletic excellence.

"This championship is proof that Yogasana is not just a practice but a competitive sport that demands precision, endurance, and artistry. With every athlete who competes, we take one step closer to Yogasanas' rightful place on the world stage."

World Yogasana secretary-general Jaideep Arya added, "The championship in New Delhi marks a significant milestone in our mission to promote Yogasana as a global competitive sport.

"This championship brings together exceptional athletes from across Asia, showcasing the strength, flexibility, and discipline that define this ancient practice. We are proud to witness the growing enthusiasm for Yogasana and remain committed to its development as a mainstream sporting discipline."

Yogasana Bharat president Udit Sheth said India is committed to shaping the future of the ancient sport.

"Our mission is to provide young athletes with a platform to shine, to elevate Yogasanas to premier sporting events, and to reinforce India's commitment to sharing this invaluable heritage with the world."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)