New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Indian senior women's team will participate in the Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya from February 21 to 27.

Estonia, Kosovo and Hong Kong are the other participating nations in the four-team tournament, which will be held in a round-robin format at the Turkish city.

India will have a week-long camp in Bhubaneswar from February 10 under the charge of new head coach Langam Chaoba Devi.

Each team will face each other once, and the table toppers at the end of the round-robin stage will be crowned champions.

India will face Estonia on February 21, followed by matches against Hong Kong (February 24) and Kosovo (February 27).

India will be participating for the third time in the Turkish Women's Cup (after 2019 and 2021), which is being held during the FIFA women's international match window.

India's 30-member probables for camp in Bhubaneswar:

Goalkeepers: Anshika, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Shreya Hooda

Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Astam Oraon, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Mamta, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Shilky Devi Hemam

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Kajol Dsouza, Karthika Angamuthu, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Manisha, Pavithra Murugesan, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sangita Basfore

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Jyoti, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Pyari Xaxa, Sandhiya Rangananthan, Sanju, Soumya Guguloth.

