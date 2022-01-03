Johannesburg, Jan 3 (PTI) India lost three wickets, including two off successive balls, before reaching 53 for three at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa, here on Monday.

Stand-in captain KL Rahul (19), who is leading India in the absence of injured Virat Kohli, was at the crease along with Hanuma Vihari (4).

Marco Jansen saw the back of Mayank Agarwal, who made an attractive 26, while Duanne Olivier dismissed Cheteshwar Puajara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) off successive balls, closer to the break.

South African pacers extracted bounce off the Wanderers' pitch to trouble the Indian batters.

India are leading the series 1-0, having won the Centurion Test by 113 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 53 for 3 in 26 overs. (M Agarwal 26, KL Rahul 19 batting; D Oliveir 2/27, M Jansen 1/2).

