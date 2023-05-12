New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Indian U-17 men's football team on Friday went down 0-4 to Atletico Madrid U-18 side in its last training match of the exposure trip to Spain.

The home side scored two quick goals (Omar 37th, Alex 45th) in the first half and two more by Emilio (54th, 57th) in the second.

The first half began on an even note as both teams tried to assert their superiority in the midfield. But it was Atletico, who slowly gained the upper hand.

A couple of corners were earned by the Atletico boys, but the Indian defenders remained on guard to keep the rivals away from scoring.

The first opportunity for the Blue Colts came in the 35th minute when Korou's header was easily collected by custodian Luismi.

The floodgates opened after that as Omar and Alex scored in the 37th and 45th minutes, respectively, to give the hosts a comfortable lead.

In the second session, Atletico picked up right from where they left off in the first half, as Emilio struck twice to further widen the gap.

For India, Guite's powerful shot in the 60th minute hit the crossbar.

The Blue Colts will travel next to Germany on May 16, to have their next preparatory camp for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Thailand in June.

