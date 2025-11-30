Mumbai, November 30: It all boils down to this. India's AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 qualifiers encounter against Iran at the EKA Arena will decide who makes the trip to the Gulf next year. The match will kick off on Sunday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). The Blue Colts currently stand third in Group D, with four points from three matches. However, second-placed Lebanon have played all of their four matches, accruing six points, while IR Iran are at the top with seven points from their three games. India National Football Team Suffer 1-0 Defeat Against Bangladesh in AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers; Shekh Morsalin's Solitary Goal Helps Hosts Secure Narrow Victory.

With only the top team sealing their berth for the tournament proper, India needs to defeat Iran in order to qualify. For Iran, a draw would be enough. India began their campaign with a draw against Palestine (1-1), before they managed to get their first victory in the qualifiers against Chinese Taipei (3-1).

While they did slump to a defeat against Lebanon (0-2) in their last game, the result ended up being inconsequential. Despite having the prospect of having to defeat Asian giants Iran, head coach Bibiano Fernandes and his boys are prepared for the challenge.

"Yes, Iran has shown their quality, and we respect them as opponents. It is a big opportunity for us to play them. However, our boys know that form and past results matter little. What counts is who performs on the day. We will prepare to play our game with focus and belief," said Fernandes, as quoted from the official website of AIFF. Khalid Jamil Names India's 23-member Travelling Squad to Bangladesh for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027; Ryan Williams Included.

Iran has had hiccups of their own, but has managed to stay atop Group D so far, having defeated Chinese Taipei (5-0), drawn with Lebanon (1-1), and beaten Palestine (3-1). While Fernandes expects a physical battle, the Blue Colts have their own plans for the Iran game.

"We know Iran will be physical, direct, and intense. We will have to manage our defence and transitions carefully, and try to exploit moments when we gain possession. At the same time, we will play our game, and not just react," he said.

The stakes for this game are well and truly high. However, the India head coach is not allowing any of the pressure to get to his boys.

"We have told the players that this is not the moment to think of consequences. It is the moment to think about effort, unity, and playing with heart. Pressure is a part of football, especially at this stage. But I have belief that the boys will stay calm, trust each other, and fight together," he said.

