Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI): Indian senior men's team head coach Khalid Jamil on Saturday, named a 23-member squad that will travel to Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round Group C match on November 18.

The Blue Tigers, who have been camping in Bengaluru since November 6, will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday evening, according to a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

While forward Ryan Williams, who recently obtained an Indian passport, will travel to Bangladesh, his inclusion in the matchday squad is subject to the receipt of a No Objection Certificate from Football Australia and the subsequent approvals from FIFA and AFC.

The Blue Tigers' 23-member travelling squad to Bangladesh for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Final Round:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil

Assistant Coach: Mahesh Gawali

Goalkeeping Coach: Feroz Sherif

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Chelston Pinto. (ANI)

