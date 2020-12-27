Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.
Australia 1st innings: 195
India 1st innings:
Mayank Agarwal
lbw b Starc
0
Shubman Gill
c Paine b Cummins
45
Cheteshwar Pujara
c Paine b Cummins
17
Ajinkya Rahane
batting
10
Hanuma Vihari
batting
13
Extras: (LB-4, NB-1)
5
Total: (3 wkts, 37 Overs)
90
Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 61-2, 64-3
Bowler: Mitchell Starc
9-3-23-1, Pat Cummins 12-5-26-2, Josh Hazlewood 8-2-18-0, Nathan Lyon 3-1-7-0, Cameron Green 5-1-12-0. PTI
