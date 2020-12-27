Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st innings: 195

India 1st innings:

Mayank Agarwal

lbw b Starc

0

Shubman Gill

c Paine b Cummins

45

Cheteshwar Pujara

c Paine b Cummins

17

Ajinkya Rahane

batting

10

Hanuma Vihari

batting

13

Extras: (LB-4, NB-1)

5

Total: (3 wkts, 37 Overs)

90

Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 61-2, 64-3

Bowler: Mitchell Starc

9-3-23-1, Pat Cummins 12-5-26-2, Josh Hazlewood 8-2-18-0, Nathan Lyon 3-1-7-0, Cameron Green 5-1-12-0. PTI

