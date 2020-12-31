Melbourne [Australia], December 31 (ANI): The three-match ODI series between the Australian and Indian women's teams has been postponed until next season, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

The scheduled home series, originally scheduled for January 2021, has been moved to next season as part of the build-up to the Women's 50-over World Cup, slated to be played in New Zealand in March.

The next season also plans to expand the tour to include an additional three Twenty20 Internationals.

Nick Hockley, CA's Interim CEO, said the Australian women's team is looking forward to hosting India next season. "We are very hopeful of delivering an expanded schedule between the Australian and Indian women's teams for next season, which would be an outstanding result for fans in both countries," Hockley said in an official statement. "We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however, the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season," he further said. "It will be wonderful to once again host the Indian women's team, who were centre stage for that unforgettable ICC T20 World Cup final at the MCG in March, and to do so with an expanded schedule from what was originally planned," he added.

Dates and venues of the bilateral series will be confirmed in due course.

Meanwhile, the World Cup for women's cricket will see 31 matches played across 31 action-packed days between March 4 - April 3, 2022.

New Zealand, Australia, England, South Africa, and India have qualified for the World Cup. The three remaining teams will emerge from the ICC qualifying tournament which is confirmed to take place June 26 - July 10, 2021, in Sri Lanka. (ANI)

