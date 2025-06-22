Leeds, Jun 22 (PTI) Scoreboard at Lunch on Day Three of the first Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 471 all out

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: India. England Players Wear Black Armband in Respect of David Lawrence.

England 1st Innings (O/n: 209/3)

Zak Crawley c Nair b Bumrah 4

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Josh Tongue Says First 30 Minutes Crucial for England To Add Runs and Close In on Lead Against India.

Ben Duckett b Bumrah 62

Ollie Pope c Pant b Prasidh 106

Joe Root c Karun b Bumrah 28

Harry Brook (batting) 57

Ben Stokes c Pant b Siraj 20

Jamie Smith (batting) 29

Extras (LB-13, NB-7, W-1) 21

Total (5 wickets, 77 overs) 327

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-126, 3-206, 4-225, 5-276.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-67-3, Mohammed Siraj 19-0-73-1, Prasidh Krishna 14-0-80-1, Ravindra Jadeja 19-2-56-0, Shardul Thakur 6-0-38-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)