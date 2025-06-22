Leeds, Jun 22 (PTI) Scoreboard at Lunch on Day Three of the first Test between India and England here on Sunday.
India 1st Innings: 471 all out
Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: India. England Players Wear Black Armband in Respect of David Lawrence.
England 1st Innings (O/n: 209/3)
Zak Crawley c Nair b Bumrah 4
Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Josh Tongue Says First 30 Minutes Crucial for England To Add Runs and Close In on Lead Against India.
Ben Duckett b Bumrah 62
Ollie Pope c Pant b Prasidh 106
Joe Root c Karun b Bumrah 28
Harry Brook (batting) 57
Ben Stokes c Pant b Siraj 20
Jamie Smith (batting) 29
Extras (LB-13, NB-7, W-1) 21
Total (5 wickets, 77 overs) 327
Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-126, 3-206, 4-225, 5-276.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-67-3, Mohammed Siraj 19-0-73-1, Prasidh Krishna 14-0-80-1, Ravindra Jadeja 19-2-56-0, Shardul Thakur 6-0-38-0. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)