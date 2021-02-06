Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Saturday.
England 1st Innings
Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33
Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87
Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0
Joe Root batting 209
Ben Stokes c Pujara b Nadeem
82
Ollie Pope batting 24
Extras: (LB-4, NB-15) 19
Total: (For 4 wickets in 147 overs) 454
Fall of Wickets: 1/63 2/63 3/263 4/387
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 23-5-42-0, Jasprit Bumrah 27-4-66-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 41-3-114-1, Shahbaz Nadeem 35-3-140-1, Washington Sundar 19-1-80-0, Rohit Sharma 2-0-7-0. PTI
