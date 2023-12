Gqeberha (South Africa), Dec 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India batting:

Also Read | Kumar Kushagra Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About DCs Rs 7.2 Crore Signing in IPL 2024 Auction.

Ruturaj Gaikwad lbw b Burger 4

Sai Sudharsan c Klaasen b Williams 62

Also Read | Sameer Rizvi Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About CSK's Rs 8.4 Crore Signing in IPL 2024 Auction.

Tilak Varma c BE Hendricks b Burger 10

KL Rahul c Miller b Burger 56

Sanju Samson b BE Hendricks 12

Rinku Singh st Klaasen b Maharaj 17

Axar Patel c sub b Markram 7

Kuldeep Yadav c BE Hendricks b Maharaj 1

Arshdeep Singh c Miller b BE Hendricks 18

Avesh Khan run out 9

Mukesh Kumar not out 4

Extras: (NB-1 W-10) 11

Total: (All out in 46.2 overs) 211

Fall of wickets: 1/4 2/46 3/114 4/136 5/167 6/169 7/172 8/186 9/204 10/211

Bowling: Nandre Burger 10-0-30-3, Lizaad Williams 9-1-49-1, Beuran Hendricks 9.2-1-34-2, Wiaan Mulder 4-0-19-0, Keshav Maharaj 10-0-51-2, Aiden Markram 4-0-28-1. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)