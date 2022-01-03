Johannesburg, Jan 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Monday.
India 1st Innings:
K L Rahul (c)
c Rabada b Jansen
50
Mayank Agarwal
c Verreynne b Jansen 26
Cheteshwar Pujara c Bavuma b Olivier
3
Ajinkya Rahane
c Petersen b Olivier
0
Hanuma Vihari
c van der Dussen b Rabada
20
Rishabh Pant
not out 13
Ravichandran Ashwin
not out 24
Extras
(b 4, lb 2, nb 4) 10
Total
(51 Overs, five wickets) 146
Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-49, 3-49, 4-91, 5-116
Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada 14-2-43-1, Duanne Olivier 13-1-47-2,
Lungi Ngidi
11-4
-26-0, Marco Jansen 12-5-18-2, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-6-0.
