Johannesburg, Jan 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Monday.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of OFC vs MCFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

India 1st Innings:

K L Rahul (c)

Also Read | Indian Cricket Team Schedule & All Series in 2022: Complete Timetable With Date, Match Timings in IST & Tour Details Including ICC T20 World Cup and Asia Cup.

c Rabada b Jansen

50

Mayank Agarwal

c Verreynne b Jansen 26

Cheteshwar Pujara c Bavuma b Olivier

3

Ajinkya Rahane

c Petersen b Olivier

0

Hanuma Vihari

c van der Dussen b Rabada

20

Rishabh Pant

not out 13

Ravichandran Ashwin

not out 24

Extras

(b 4, lb 2, nb 4) 10

Total

(51 Overs, five wickets) 146

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-49, 3-49, 4-91, 5-116

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada 14-2-43-1, Duanne Olivier 13-1-47-2,

Lungi Ngidi

11-4

-26-0, Marco Jansen 12-5-18-2, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-6-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)