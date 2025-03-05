New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Union Sports Minister Manuskh Mandaviya on Wednesday expressed the confidence that India would surpass its highest-ever gold-medal tally when the country's athletes compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games, scheduled in Turin, Italy from March 7 till 17.

India is sending a strong 49-member contingent including 30 special athletes for the Winter Games, which were last held in 2017 in Austria where the country won 73 medals, including 37 gold.

The athletes will compete in six disciplines comprising alpine skiing, cross-country-skiing, floorball, short speed skating, snow boarding and snow shoeing.

"I am seeing tremendous enthusiasm among these athletes. During the last edition of the Special Olympics World Winter Games, India won 37 gold medals, and this time I am confident we will perform even better," said Mandaviya during a sendoff function held at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

"I really salute the parents of these athletes and Special Olympics Bharat, who have helped them reach this level. These athletes are very special to us, because what they are doing not everyone can do," the minister added.

"You are an inspiration for the whole country."

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) provided 11 national coaching camps for these athletes in various Indian cities including Chandigarh, Narkanda, New Delhi, Gwalior, Noida and Gurgaon to help them prepare well.

Additionally, SAI provided equipment support for training and competition. The ministry has also sanctioned money towards airfare, boarding and lodging for the participation of contingent in Games.

Mallika Nadda, the president of Special Olympics Bharat, commended the ministry for increasing the prize money for athletes winning medals in Special Olympics World Games.

"I thank the ministry for this. This is a huge step. A gold medallist who was getting Rs 5 lakh previously will now get Rs 20 lakh, a sliver medallist will get Rs 14 lakh and a bronze-medal winner will get Rs 8 lakh," said Nadda.

She also requested the minister to start the Khelo India Special Games on the lines of Khelo India Para Games. "I would be grateful if the Khelo India Special Games could be started on the lines of Khelo India Para Games," she said.

