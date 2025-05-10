Shanghai, May 10 (PIT) India had a successful outing at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, bagging three medals including a gold in the compound men's team event, a silver in the women's team event, and a bronze in the mixed team competition, here on Saturday.

The men's team, comprising Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Rishabh Yadav defeated Mexico 232-228 in the final. The Indian trio shot consistently across all four ends and held their nerve to clinch a well-deserved gold medal.

Also Read | Virat Kohli To Retire From Test Cricket? Ace India Batter Informs BCCI About Wanting To Leave Red-Ball Format: Reports.

In the women's compound final, the team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Chikitha Taniparthi settled for silver after a 221-234 loss to a strong Mexican side. It was a one-sided contest, but the Indian women showed promise throughout the tournament and finished with a podium finish.

Adding to the medal tally, the Indian compound mixed team of Verma and Madhura clinched bronze, defeating Malaysia in a low-scoring third-place playoff.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 Postponed Amid Rising Tension Between India and Pakistan.

These results underline India's growing depth and consistency in compound archery on the world stage.

With compound archery set to make its Olympic debut at Los Angeles 2028 featuring a solitary event in the mixed team category, India will be eyeing its first-ever Olympic medal in archery and performances like these offer plenty of promise.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)