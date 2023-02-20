Gqeberha (South Africa), Feb 20 (PTI) India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their last group game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

India made one forced change with an unwell Radha Yadav making way for Devika Vaidya.

Also Read | Is India Women vs Ireland Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Georgina Dempsey came in for Jane Maguire in Ireland's playing eleven.

The Teams:

Also Read | Sanju Samson to Retire from International Cricket? Here’s All You Need to Know About The Viral Reports.

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey. PTI SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)