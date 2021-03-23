Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) India Women beat South Africa Women by nine wickets in the third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

India Women lost the three-match series 1-2.

Brief Scores:

South Africa Women: 112 for 7 from 20 overs (Sune Luus 28, Lara Goodall 25 not out; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/9).

India Women: 114 for 1 in 11 overs (Shafali Verma 60, Smriti Mandhana 48 not out).

