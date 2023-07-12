Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 12 (ANI): The Indian Women’s Hockey Team departed for their European tour from Bengaluru on Wednesday. The team will be first flying to Germany for the three matches which will witness India taking on hosts Germany in two games, while they will also lock horns with China in one game.

As per a press release from Hockey India, the Indian team will start their campaign in Limburg, where they will face off against China on July 16, 2023. Thereafter, the Indian team will be up against hosts Germany on July 18, 2023 and July 19, 2023, in Wiesbaden and Russelsheim respectively. The Indian team will utilize this tour to prepare for the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

Also Read | On Which Channel ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Will Be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

The Indian team will then fly to Terrassa, Spain on July 20 for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament. They will open their campaign against hosts Spain on July 25. Up next for the Indian Team will be South Africa on July 27. On July 28, they will their last group match against England. The team will be led by goalkeeper Savita while Deep Grace Ekka has been named the Vice-Captain.

The Indian squad has been training at the National Coaching Camp at SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal's Uncle Tony Opens Up on Tennis Star’s Retirement Plan, Sees a Tough Road Ahead for the 22-Time Grand Slam Winner.

Speaking ahead of the Indian team’s departure, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Captain Savita said, "We are really looking forward to this tour. Playing against quality sides in the lead-up to the Asian Games will give us a good learning experience. These matches will be really important for us as we prepare for the upcoming Asian Games. Having worked on our strengths and weaknesses in the last few months, we will aim to give our best in Germany and Spain."

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Vice-Captain Deep Grace Ekka said, "We have carried out rigorous training sessions over the last few weeks. The preparations have been really good, and our previous performances will be a massive confidence booster for the players. We will look to replicate the same in our matches in Germany and Spain."

Indian Squad:

Goalkeepers:

-Savita (C) -Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders:

-Deep Grace Ekka (VC) -Nikki Pradhan -Ishika Chaudhary -Udita -Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Midfielders:

-Nisha -Monika -Salima Tete -Neha -Navneet Kaur -Sonika -Baljeet Kaur -Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke -Jyoti Chhatri

Forwards:

-Lalremsiami -Vandana Katariya -Sangita Kumari -Deepika. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)