Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Indian all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya met Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sunday.

Sharing a post on X, Radhakrishnan expressed his delight after meeting both the players and said, "Delighted to meet our respected Indian Cricket Team Players Shri. @hardikpandya7 Ji and Shri. @krunalpandya24 Ji today at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on a courtesy meet. My best wishes."

Also Read | Most Sixes by India Player in Test Cricket History: From Virender Sehwag to Rishabh Pant, Check Full List.

Hardik Pandya, after a successful stint as captain of the Gujarat Titans, returned to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. He took GT to secure their first maiden IPL title in 2022, and finished as runners-up in the following year.

He returned to MI in 2024, where he had a tough outing. MI failed to qualify for the IPL playoffs.

Also Read | When Will Rohit Sharma Play Next for Indian Cricket Team? Know Date of India ODI Captain’s Next Appearance.

In 2025, IPL Pandya took MI to the Qualifier 2, where Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front as PBKS completed a convincing chase to beat MI by five wickets, thus booking their place in the final of IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Krunal Pandya was named Player of the Match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 18th edition final against Punjab Kings. Krunal, who Bengaluru acquired for Rs 5.75 crore, unleashed every weapon from his fully-loaded arsenal in the high-stakes final and left the spectators spellbound and returning with figures of 2/17 in his four-over spell.

He single-handedly broke the backbone of Punjab's attempt to hunt down the 191-run target and steered Bengaluru to a six-run triumph and RCB's first IPL trophy victory.

In his memorable outing, Krunal returned with the priceless scalps of Prabhsimran Singh (26) and Josh Inglis (39) to derail Punjab's attempts to chase the target. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)