Atlanta [US], August 24 (ANI): Akshay Bhatia rode a five-hole stretch with four birdies in the middle of the round as he added 3-under 67 to his first 66 to get to 7-under at the Tour Championship, according to a release from Tour Championship.

Bhatia parred seven holes and then birdied the seventh with an eight-foot putt. He holed a 22-footer on the 11th and then two 13-footer for birdies on the 12th and the 13th to get to 4-under.

Back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and the 14th set him back but he closed the day with two good shots to 28 feet and two-putted for a birdie on the par-5 18th.

Tommy Fleetwood had eight birdies in his round of 7-under 63 to share the lead Friday with Russell Henley (66) at the top.

Fleetwood is searching for his first PGA TOUR win to go along with a string of Tour titles as he moved to 13-under in the tight race for the $10 million prize as the winner this week wins two trophies -- the FedExCup and the "Calamity Jane" replica putter that serves as the TOUR Championship trophy.

Henley had another birdie-birdie finish for a 66 to join him in a share of the lead at 13-under 127 which was extraordinarily low scoring.

There has been a lot of heavy rain at East Lake and the tee times forward to avoid a stoppage in play. Greens are soft, they run true and preferred lies are in place making them perfect for low scoring.

Cameron Young boosted his Ryder Cup hopes with a 62 and he was two shots behind.

Patrick Cantlay, the FedExCup champion from 2021, shot 30 on the back nine and had a birdie-birdie-eagle finish. He shot 66 and was three behind, along with BMW Championship runner-up Robert MacIntyre.

Scottie Scheffler hit a wedge to a foot on the final hole for a 69, which while not being among his best, did extend his streak of 19 consecutive rounds under par. He was five back.

Henley opened the round by holing out from a bunker for birdie, and he played the slope on the green from the bunker on the 18th for a closing birdie.

The new format being used this year sees the top 30 players start at even, instead of the top seed getting a two-shot lead and the bottom five players starting 10 shots behind. (ANI)

