Fact Check: Did Yuzvendra Chahal Really Wear 'It's Not Time to Rise Yet...' T-Shirt to Answer Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Story? Here's the Truth

Controversies sparked between cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his ex-wife, actress and social media personality, Dhanashree Verma when the former made an explosive statement in a recent podcast. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma recently got divorced which ended their five-year old marriage. When the divorce procedure was going on, Chahal was spotted wearing a T-shirt with 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' written on it at the court premises. In the podcast, when the host questioned why Yuzvendra Chahal wore the T-shirt, Chahal gave a shocking reply. Chahal said that he wanted to deliver a message to Dhanashree Verma. Meanwhile, in another podcast, Dhanashree responded to the statement. ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’ Yuzvendra Chahal’s Cheeky Message on T-Shirt As He Exits Bandra Family Court Post Divorce With Dhanashree Verma Goes Viral (See Pic).

In her response, Dhanashree Verma said that she was shocked to see Chahal wear the T-Shirt with the message on it. Reacting on Chahal's statement of sending a message to her, Dhanashree said, 'Are bhai WhatsApp kar deta' (Brother, you could have WhatsApped it). Amid controversies over their statement, Dhanashree Verma shared an Instagram story with the caption 'It's Time To Rise'. Under the caption she also wrote 'A new chapter begins now'. 'Are Bhai WhatsApp Kar Deta' Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma Takes Dig At Yuzvendra Chahal For Wearing 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' Printed T-Shirt During Divorce Case Hearing (Watch Video).

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Story

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: dhanashree9/Instagram)

As fans were thinking that Dhanashree's Instagram story might be related to the controversies around the divorce with Chahal, a video went viral with the claim that Yuzvendra Chahal also shared an Instagram story with a picture where he was spotted wearing a white T-shirt with 'It's Not Your Time to Rise Yet, Soon You Will Fall' written on it. Fans considered the picture of Chahal as a response to Dhanashree's Instagram story, just like how Chahal wanted to deliver a message with his T-shirt the last time. Take a look at the viral video below.

Fake Viral Video With Picture of Yuzvendra Chahal With Message On White T-Shirt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C H U T I Y A P A (@chutiyapa_overdose)

Truth About Yuzvendra Chahal's Viral T-Shirt Message to Dhanashree Verma

The video that went viral on social media is fake. Yuzvendra Chahal did not share an Instagram story of a picture wearing a white T-shirt with 'It's Not Your Time to Rise Yet, Soon You Will Fall' written on it. In reality, the picture of Chahal in white T-shirt that has been used in the viral video is an old picture. It was a picture posted on social media by Chahal himself and no message was written on the T-shirt.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Original Post With the Picture in White T-Shirt

Yuzvendra Chahal posted the original picture on March 16, 2019. Chahal met Dhanashree a year later and they were yet to be married. It was a casual social media post from Chahal where he shared his picture wearing a white T-shirt. Suryakumar Yadav's Wife Devisha Shetty Shows Support for Dhanashree Verma After Her Interview on Divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal, Writes 'So Much Respect...'.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's Divorce

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma met during Covid-19 as Chahal joined the latter's dance classes during the lockdown break. Their friendship during that phase turned into love, and they soon married each other in Gurugram in December 2020. In February 2025, they filed a petition seeking divorce by mutual consent and were granted a divorce in March this year. However, as per their petition, they separated in June 2022. The couple has lived apart since June 2022, 18 months after marriage.

Fact check

Claim : Yuzvendra Chahal shared an Instagram story with a picture where he was wearing a white T-shirt with 'Its Not Your Time to Rise Yet, Soon You Will Fall' written on it. Conclusion : Yuzvendra Chahal didnt share such an Instagram story and the picture used in claims in originally an old picture of Chahal in a white T-Shirt with no message on it. Full of Trash Clean

