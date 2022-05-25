Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 25 (ANI): AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows hope to finish the Indian Women's League with a win when they take on Kickstart FC in the last game of the season on Thursday at the Capital Ground.

Ahead of the encounter, Indian Arrows' head coach Suren Chhetri opined, "Kickstart is one of the best teams in the IWL and they have already secured a third place in the table. They also have good experienced players."

"There's no such pressure, but if we win that is good for the young players," he said.

Quizzed about his thought on the Arrows campaign this season he said, "It has been a successful season in my opinion. I'm proud of these girls who have put in a lot of effort and happy to see some players progressing."

Kickstart is determined to maintain its dominant display when they take on the Arrows. The Karnataka-based side has sealed the third spot in the league table with 24 points from 10 matches.

The head coach Amrutha said, "This season was very positive for us, our girls showed a good fighting spirit in this entire season and we made a number of thrilling victories. We want to thank AIFF for successfully organizing the tournament."

Speaking about the game ahead she said, "Indian Arrows are the youngest side and most balanced team. After a defeat, they will be more eager to win this match. But we have to focus only on winning. We need to bag three points in this match too." (ANI)

