New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Indian Arrows head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam said that the team has been given ample time to prepare for the match against Calcutta Customs in their second and final group stage game of the IFA Shield on Wednesday.

In their first game of the IFA Shield, Indian Arrows suffered a 0-3 defeat against Real Kashmir FC, and this has left the Arrows in a precarious position, as they need to win against Calcutta Customs to qualify for the next stage of the IFA Shield.

"The preparations have been going well. We got some time to prepare after the first match as we played it on the 24th. This long duration has given us time to focus on our mistakes and prepare for further matches," stated the head coach as per an AIFF release.

"We have used these 5-6 days to work majorly on our defence and other things that we lacked in the previous game. We have tried to rectify them as much as possible," he added.

Venkatesh also lavished praise on opponents who defeated Real Kashmir FC in their first match.

"Calcutta Customs are an experienced team and have some good foreign recruits. They have played the CFL (Calcutta Football League) and are an experienced side. But we are ready to face them, and put up a good show," he said. (ANI)

